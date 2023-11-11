One person dead after semi crash in Ottawa County

OTTAWA COUNTY, Kan. (WIBW) - One person is dead after a semi crash in Ottawa County.

Kansas Highway Patrol Online Crash Log states that around 9:34 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 10, a 2016 Peterbuilt Tractor towing a 2020 Polar Trailer was northbound on US-81 around mile marker 173.2 and entered the median. The vehicle drove down the embankment and struck a concrete bridge support.

Kansas Highway Patrol Online Crash Log indicated that the semi was driven by Brent W. Reed, 58, of Fairmont, Neb. The crash caused a fatal injury and next of kin was notified.

