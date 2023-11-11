New memorial at Washburn University honors veterans

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After 25 years in the making, Washburn University dedicated a war memorial to all veterans to honor their life of sacrifice and service.

“We had to decide on how many stones, what color stones, what size stones, what to put on each one, and that took a long time,” said Chris Hutton. “We added other things too instead of just Army, Navy, Marine, and Air Force. We put a lot of things into it. It took meetings every week for those 20-some years.”

The memorial is located behind Morgan Hall highlighting all branches of the military along with nursing.

At the center of the memorial is a bronze fallen soldier statue surrounded by seven-foot stones bearing all 47 names of the Washburn veterans who served and died in Vietnam.

“We’re very excited to be able to finally see it come to life and it’s really due to the leadership of Dr. Farley that had the vision for it and then all the donors who came together to make it happen,” said the President of Washburn University Dr. JuliAnn Mazachek.

Most of the 80 donors who made this memorial possible were veterans themselves, some of whom were also Washburn alumni.

“It tells a story of what we as survivors, it a memorial to us too as we lost many friends in these wars,” said veteran Jon Boursahw.

“It really is inspiring to know that we are being recognized today for the fact that we served,” said veteran Bill Marshall.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.