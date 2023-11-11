A mild, calm weekend

A little warmer than average
Live at Five
By Daniel McDonald
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 6:32 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Friday was very similar to Thursday in terms of high temperatures, with the main difference being more plentiful sunshine. As we head towards the next several days, small, inconsequential changes will be a big part of our forecast.

Friday featured highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s once again across NE Kansas, with light winds and dry air keeping the feeling of fall in the air. Overnight, lows will be chilly once again, though probably just slightly above the freezing mark, unlike last night. This sets us up for Saturday, where high temperatures will once again be in the upper 50s to lower 60s, featuring partly cloudy skies and the ever so slight risk of isolated rain showers.

Sunday will bring along the biggest jump in temperatures over the next eight days, with highs bumping up into the upper 60s to lower 70s. More Sunshine/gusty winds out of the south will be prevalent, but nothing that could be considered “hot” will make it’s way into NE Kansas this weekend.

Temperatures continue to hold steady in the upper 60s to lower 70s as we head through next week, with very little variation day to day. Rain chances remain near zero for this entire period, as NE Kansas gets a good, solid stretch of mild, calm weather in the autumn season.

