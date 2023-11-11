K-State steamrolls Baylor, Howard makes history

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State football bounced back from an overtime heartbreaker in Austin by dominating Baylor 59-25 at Bill Snyder Family Stadium on Saturday.

The Wildcats came out roaring. Will Howard sent an 18-yard touchdown pass to Junction City alum DJ Giddens for the first score of the game, which the Bears responded to with one of their own to tie it up.

A few minutes later, still in the first quarter, Howard found Ben Sinnott for a 14-yard touchdown to take a 14-7 lead.

That touchdown made Howard the program’s all-time leader in touchdown passes, tying Josh Freeman.

Then the defense came alive. Hayden product Desmond Purnell ran a 15-yard scoop-and-score to the house to make it a 21-7 lead before the end of the first quarter.

Howard started the second quarter by calling his own number and punching in a 1-yard score, then sent a 2-yard touchdown to Christian Moore to make it 35-7.

That touchdown pass made Howard the sole owner of the touchdown pass record with 45 all-time.

Baylor added one more touchdown before halftime, but failed at the two-point conversion attempt, down 35-13 at the break.

K-State started the third quarter scoring with a 33-yard field goal by Chris Tennant.

Drake Dabney then caught a 63-yard touchdown pass from Blake Shapen to try and close in on K-State’s lead, but another failed two-point conversion made it a 38-19 ball game.

Treshaun Ward then ran in a 4-yard score, and Keenan Garber notched a 45-yard pick-six to make it 52-19 by the end of the third quarter.

But by no means were the ‘Cats done having their fun. With 3:30 to go in the fourth quarter, true freshman Avery Johnson sent a 28-yard touchdown pass to Garrett Oakley to make it 59-19.

A garbage time touchdown by the Bears wouldn’t matter. K-State sealed it 59-25.

The Wildcats are now 7-3 on the year, and will next be in Lawrence to take on No. 16 Kansas for the Sunflower Showdown. Kickoff time is still TBA.

