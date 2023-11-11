K-State steamrolls Baylor, Howard makes history

Kansas State quarterback Will Howard passes during the first half of an NCAA college football...
Kansas State quarterback Will Howard passes during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Baylor Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Manhattan, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Katie Maher
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 5:30 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State football bounced back from an overtime heartbreaker in Austin by dominating Baylor 59-25 at Bill Snyder Family Stadium on Saturday.

The Wildcats came out roaring. Will Howard sent an 18-yard touchdown pass to Junction City alum DJ Giddens for the first score of the game, which the Bears responded to with one of their own to tie it up.

A few minutes later, still in the first quarter, Howard found Ben Sinnott for a 14-yard touchdown to take a 14-7 lead.

That touchdown made Howard the program’s all-time leader in touchdown passes, tying Josh Freeman.

Then the defense came alive. Hayden product Desmond Purnell ran a 15-yard scoop-and-score to the house to make it a 21-7 lead before the end of the first quarter.

Howard started the second quarter by calling his own number and punching in a 1-yard score, then sent a 2-yard touchdown to Christian Moore to make it 35-7.

That touchdown pass made Howard the sole owner of the touchdown pass record with 45 all-time.

Baylor added one more touchdown before halftime, but failed at the two-point conversion attempt, down 35-13 at the break.

K-State started the third quarter scoring with a 33-yard field goal by Chris Tennant.

Drake Dabney then caught a 63-yard touchdown pass from Blake Shapen to try and close in on K-State’s lead, but another failed two-point conversion made it a 38-19 ball game.

Treshaun Ward then ran in a 4-yard score, and Keenan Garber notched a 45-yard pick-six to make it 52-19 by the end of the third quarter.

But by no means were the ‘Cats done having their fun. With 3:30 to go in the fourth quarter, true freshman Avery Johnson sent a 28-yard touchdown pass to Garrett Oakley to make it 59-19.

A garbage time touchdown by the Bears wouldn’t matter. K-State sealed it 59-25.

The Wildcats are now 7-3 on the year, and will next be in Lawrence to take on No. 16 Kansas for the Sunflower Showdown. Kickoff time is still TBA.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topeka Police responded to 6th Ave. and Clay St. for reports of a shooting shortly before 9...
Individual shows up at local hospital following reports of a shooting
A shooting at the Independence Center Mall is under investigation.
Police: 4 people shot at Independence Center
FILE
Events to honor Veterans Day in Northeast Kansas in 2023
Former WIBW news reporter Kent Cornish, photojournalist/producer Carlos Fernandez and sports...
Happy 70th, WIBW! Trio returns to station where careers began
New memorial at Washburn University honors veterans
New memorial at Washburn University honors veterans

Latest News

Emporia State seals 45-42 win over Fort Hays State on the road
Emporia State football holds on to take down Fort Hays State
Washburn football hosts Northeastern State on Senior Day
Washburn football secures Senior Day win over Northeastern State
Texas Tech running back Tahj Brooks (28) rushes for a first down during the first half of an...
Texas Tech upsets No. 16 Kansas at home
Axtell's Brandon Schmelzle TD against Osborne
KPZ Week 11 Play of the Night: Axtell's Brandon Schmelzle
FILE: Kansas State head coach Jerome Tang directs his team in the second half of an Elite 8...
Perry’s 15-point second half carries Kansas State past Bellarmine, 83-75