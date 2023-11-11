Fork in the Road: Southeast Topeka BBQ restaurant to add breakfast buffet soon

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - On Topeka’s southeast side you’ll find the Buffalo Grille. This restaurant has made a name for itself serving up some of America’s favorites. Most popular, says owner Eric Alcantara, are the ribs.

“We have our own sauce,” he says. “I make my own sauce every day. I cook it myself and then well we have a huge smoker in the back which I smoked my ribs every day and they’re fall off the bone ribs.”

Melissa Hodges frequents Buffalo Grille on her lunch breaks from Forbes air base...

She says the good food and quick service are what keep her coming back.

“One of the things that we love about this place is that it’s very close by,” she says, pointing in the direction of Forbes. “So we have a very short period of time to eat. It’s great and then their food is to die for and it always comes out nice and fast.”

She opts for the American classics when she visits Buffalo Grille.

“My go-to’s are, for the appetizers, are the fried mushrooms and the fried pickles, and then their pulled pork sandwich is to die for,” says Hodges. “It is delicious.”

Buffalo Grille will celebrate two years in business in early November, an accomplishment Alcantara is proud of.

“It makes me happy and we’re still here,” he says. “I just just keep going you know every day.”

Alcantara’s family is full of restauranteurs and he’s now keeping up the tradition.

“My dad’s always been in the restaurant business,” says Alcantara. “And I feel like my family has always been into the food industry. So when we saw this place, we just took the risk and said, let’s try it out.”

With roots here in Topeka, he’s happy to continue serving his home community.

“I’m a Hispanic. I’m a minority, you know, and I’ve always lived in Topeka I went to school here in Topeka,” he says. “So it just, it just feels great. You know, being so young and doing what I do, you know, every day.”

Now that he’s established his business, Alcantara will soon expand his menu to include a weekend breakfast buffet.

“Pancakes, french toast, hash browns potatoes, maybe scrambled different scrambled eggs. Stuff like that, biscuits and gravy.”

You’ll find the Buffalo Grille at 5900 southeast Topeka Boulevard. It’s open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and closed on Sunday.

