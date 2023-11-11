The Flint Hills Veterans Day Parade celebrated veterans along the streets in Manhattan

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The 33rd annual Flint Hills Veterans Day Parade proceeded along Poyntz Avenue in Manhattan this morning.

The Veterans Day Parade held in Manhattan, KS is the State’s largest celebration of service. It is sponsored by the Flint Hills Veterans Coalition offering the public the opportunity to show their support for those who serve. To conduct the parade the Flint Hills Veterans Coalition works in partnership with the Kansas State Army and Air Force ROTC, Ft. Riley, USO, and other organizations. The parade brings together several schools around the region along with Fort Riley and other veteran organizations.

”One of the things about this community the greater Manhattan community is that they celebrate veterans every day of the year, I mean yes today is Veterans Day but I can assure you as a veteran which I am you get a lot of help from people around here in every respect not just assistance and stuff but honor as well.” said Mike Riley, veteran.

The Stand-To Match Day, an annual event organized by the Armed Forces Community Foundation (AFCF), was going on to raise money as all donations between $25 and $3,500 were matched at 50%. Each participating organization was eligible for up to $1,750 in matching funds. The AFCF provides an avenue of giving for organizations working in the community to support our nation’s heroes.

“We got a match from the Patterson family foundation of dollar for dollar up to 70,000 dollars and our goal this year is clearly to raise 70,000 dollars for the different organizations,” said Kevin West, president of the Armed Forces Community Foundation.

Of the $70,000, up to $35,000 will be reserved for upcoming community enrichment projects, fostering long-term positive change. The remaining $35,000 will be directly allocated to participating organizations, providing vital support to those who selflessly serve our armed forces community. This benefits a variety of Armed Forces Non-Profit Organizations, helping them continue their mission to improve the lives of our servicemen and women.

The Flint Hills Discovery Center, A&H Farm, and Sunset Zoo all held free admission for veterans and their families today.

