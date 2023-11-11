Emporia State football holds on to take down Fort Hays State

Emporia State seals 45-42 win over Fort Hays State on the road
Emporia State seals 45-42 win over Fort Hays State on the road
By Katie Maher
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 4:35 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emporia State football capped off the regular season on Saturday, holding onto its lead in the final minutes to seal a 45-42 win over Fort Hays State on the road.

Both offenses were absolutely rolling in this high scoring showdown. The Hornets may not have scored first, but they made sure to keep the lead for the rest of regulation once they got on the board.

Quarterback Braden Gleason completed 30 of 40 passes, totaling 369 yards and 6 touchdowns. Wide receiver Tyler Kahmann accounted for 119 of those receiving yards on 9 receptions and 3 touchdowns.

The Hornets cap off the regular season at 8-3, and will wait to find out if and when they’ll see postseason action.

