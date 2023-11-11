Emporia holds 70th annual Veterans Day Parade

Paradegoers showed support to our country's brave men and women.
Paradegoers showed support to our country's brave men and women.(WIBW)
By Madison Bickley
Nov. 11, 2023
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Hundreds of people lined the streets in downtown Emporia Saturday morning to pay their tributes to our nation’s heroes.

“If you can read these signs, thank a soldier,” said paradegoer, Howard Weltha. “We’re free and we don’t have to just sit here and listen to what other people tell us to do. Freedom is not free and these people paid a price.”

Decked out in red, white, and blue - paradegoers were eager to see all of the bands and floats showing support for our brave men and women.

Jeremy Conley said that he enjoyed watching his son in the parade and honoring his father.

“My dad did get to go on honor flight and it’s pretty cool to get to see those people too and to know that the honor flights meant so much to them,” said Conley. “I think we need to just show our support because a lot of those guys didn’t get support when they came back. To be here and do it now, it’s a little late, but it means a lot to them.”

Cindy Dillman said that it is important to show our respect to those who have given their lives for us.

“It’s humbling, heartwarming, and it’s wonderful to see everybody out here - especially the children,” said Dillman. “They will understand what it means to work for their country.”

In 1953 it was proposed that Armistice Day be changed to Veterans Day to honor all Veterans from all wars and conflicts.

The first nationwide observance was held on November 11, 1954, after being officially signed by Congress and then President Dwight D. Eisenhower.

