Downtown Topeka holds Veteran’s Day parade

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Hundreds of people gathered along 10th street and Kansas avenue in downtown Topeka Saturday, Nov. 11 for the annual Veteran’s Day Sunflower Salute parade.

Along with parade floats and marching bands, the event featured a rendition of the National Anthem by Deo Gloria and a flyover. 13′s Melissa Brunner and Lt. Col. Keith Marshall emceed the event at the main stage at 10th and Kansas Ave.

“I think it’s really important to show the veterans that they are the reason that we are here,” Shelly Pittman, Group Practice Manager at the VA, said. “We appreciate them and we thank them for everything that they do.”

“I think it’s amazing that we can all come together and do this for the community and all of the veterans that live here,” Sgt. Brett Peterson of the United States Marine Corps said. “I think the local support that we get is pretty big, and I love doing this.”

A full stream of the parade can be found below.

