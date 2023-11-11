An average Veterans Day

light showers in late AM/early PM
13 News This Morning Saturday Edition
By Daniel McDonald
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 9:07 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Saturday is shaping up to be very similar to both Thursday and Friday, giving NE Kansas a beautiful day to celebrate our nation’s heroes.

High temperatures for Veterans Day should be in the upper 50s to lower 60s, with partly cloudy skies. There will exist some slight chances for rain in the late morning to early afternoon hours of today, but any rain will be very isolated and light. We’re seeing some of that rain already starting to approach from Central Kansas so far, but nothing that would cause disruption or hazards to most outdoor activities.

Winds will be blowing lightly out of the south, increasing more as the afternoon goes on. These winds are out ahead of a jump in temperatures that will take place on Sunday, where highs should reach the upper 60s to lower 70s. Once we hit those temperatures on Sunday, it doesn’t look like we’ll be deviating from that range anytime soon. All the way through next weekend, highs will remain hovering around 70.

With rain chances projected to stay low over this time as well, there’s not a whole lot of information to discuss when it comes to the weather. However, with fall conditions firmly in place and temperatures comfortable for all kinds of outdoor enjoyment, it will be a great stretch of weather for all of NE Kansas to enjoy!

