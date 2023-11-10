What’s going around? Online tools help you track flu, virus season

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Knowing when colds, flu and other viruses are going around can help you take better steps to protect your health.

While the end of the COVID-19 public health emergency in May 2023 meant some of the tracking tools went away, the information is still available.

The Kansas Dept. of Health and Environment has replaced the COVID-19 dashboard site it maintained during the pandemic with the Kansas Syndromic Surveillance Program site. It uses reports from emergency rooms and urgent care clinics to track all respiratory related visits. People can scroll through charts showing activity for RSV, COVID and influenza.

The Centers for Disease Control also has tracking tools. Their influenza map updates weekly to show activity levels for each state. They also still track COVID cases. The map feature on their COVID data tracker lets you select views for numbers of ER visits, hospitalizations, deaths and positivity rates.

Dr. Clifton Jones, Stormont Vail vice president and infectious disease speciality, says the hospital continues to track case numbers they see in their facilities. However, they are limited in knowing how many more mild cases are going around in the community because there’s less testing now.

“We don’t really have any way of knowing the results of self-testing or people that have COVID-19 illness and haven’t been tested,” he said.

Dr. Jones said testing has value because we now have ways to treat COVID.

“COVID-19 is still potentially a severe viral respiratory infection in people with health problems and underlying conditions,” he said.

Dr. Jones said the risks for severe illness from both COVID and influenza are why you should consider the new COVID vaccine and an annual flu shot before virus activity picks up. Many years, the numbers tend to increase following holiday travel periods.

If you do get COVID, the recommendations remain what they have been.

“We’re asking people, if they have COVID-19 like illness, that they curtail their activities; that they ideally stay home and isolate for five days; if they need to go out for a medical appointment, they would wear a mask,” Dr. Jones said.

Knowing the viruses are going around can reinforce the need for healthy habits.

“(Practice) hand washing and covering when you sneeze and cough, and if you’re sneezing and coughing, avoid crowds and mass gatherings to protect other people,” Dr. Jones said.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.