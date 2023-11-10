Westport’s free dental care day returns in honor of Veterans Day

By Shalynn Long
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 4:02 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Westport Dental offered free service Friday to local veterans, National Guard/Reserves, and retirees in celebration of Veterans Day to say thank you.

This is the third annual free dental day for veterans that Westport Dental has offered. As a thank you to all local veterans for serving our country, Westport Dental provides veterans with these services free of charge.

“Some people are healthy while they are serving and if they don’t have a connected disability with their service and they do their several years of service, maybe they don’t get all the way to 20 to get retired benefits, but if they didn’t have an issue while they were serving then they, you know, don’t qualify for care after that so we are just trying to help out everybody that has maybe come in on hard times,” said Jeff Larkin, D.D.S., with Westport Dental, who also happens to be a service member.

Veterans may receive free exams, x-rays, cleaning, fillings, and single-day extractions. To receive these free services, veterans need to provide a military ID or DD214 form and do not currently have dental insurance.

”We are just trying to help out everybody that has, you know, maybe come in on hard times,” said Larkin. “Everybody is so grateful. This is one of the happiest days of the year, in the office, you know, dentistry is not fun but today it is fun. It has been a blast.”

