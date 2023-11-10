Washburn University seeks to prevent violence with proactive approach to campus safety

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - With a record 33 homicides in Topeka this year Washburn University is taking a proactive approach to campus safety.

Chris Enos, Washburn’s chief of police, says Washburn can show students a better path in life.

“We see that violence in the community,” he says. “And we want to make sure that youth in Shawnee County understand that Washburn is a path away from that life.”

Enos says the campus’ security infrastructure is designed to put his department ahead of safety threats.

“We have a team of officers that are here 24/7 to respond to incidents that might happen on campus and really just to be preventative as well,” he says. “We have a communications team that’s here 24/7 as well to answer calls, text messages, monitor alarms and review camera footage, and be watching on the live feeds of cameras.”

In an emergency, university officials can use the campus i-alert system to communicate with students quickly via text, email, or phone calls.

“We encourage people to sign up for that at washburn.edu/ialert,” says Enos. “And that allows them to get those messages on their phone quickly.”

Washburn’s campus police also collaborate with local law enforcement like the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office and its real-time crime center.

Dr. Teresa Clounch, associate vice president of student life and dean of students, works with different groups on campus to promote students’ safety interests..

“Making sure that students just know where our resources are,” she says. “So whether it’s through the counseling center or whether it’s coming to the One Stop to ask a question. They know they have resources to find the answers to the questions they need, and thereby offering another layer of safety for our students.”

She says those meetings happen on a regular basis.

“Making sure we’re in those meetings and when we’re in our meetings, being intentional,” says Clounch. “Being purposeful, and being productive, sharing information, seeing what can be done.”

Washburn students, faculty, and staff can also call or text WUPD at 785-670-1300.

