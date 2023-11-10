Topeka’s Blizzard Bash Demolition Derby is ready for a smashing good time

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Thousands of people filled Stormont Vail’s Landon Arena Thursday night, kicking off the Blizzard Bash Demolition Derby.

Named the world’s best demolition derby, Topeka’s Blizzard Bash, is back for a weekend of smashing, crashing and bashing.

“Well it’s indoors by the time county fairs are over with for the year and people’s derby season starts to dwindle down but we get to bring it back here because we’re inside. We have a 200-foot track and thousands of people here to watch. It’s the biggest stage and when they pull through the tunnel here the drivers get butterflies and so do the people in the stands cause it’s the best show around,” says Event Manager, Candice Freese.

Organizers say over 350 drivers from all across North America will participate in 8 vehicle classes for the next four days.

“We’ve got a $300,000 purse here this weekend and our national teams they take home $50,000 for first place,” says Freese.

Legendary driver, Shay Bob says this is his 14th time at Topeka’s Blizzard Bash.

“All over the country. We have ran Canada, the whole entire United States, everything. Well in 43 years if you don’t win anything you should quit, you put your heart into it,” says Bob.

“Who doesn’t like cars being crashed. These guys are out here with $30-40,000 cars crashing them from all over the nation. You’ve got doctors, lawyers, and everything in between crashing these cars to become the national champion,” says Freese.

