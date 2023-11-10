Topeka Metro offers free rides for veterans on Veterans Day

By Shayndel Jones
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 12:09 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Metro is offering free rides for veterans on Veterans Day.

Topeka Metro officials said that on Saturday, Nov. 11, veterans who ride the fixed routes can ride free all day. A valid military ID must be presented to the bus operator when boarding. Lyft users can receive two free rides as well on Veterans Day. Lyft passengers, when scheduling your ride, can let the scheduler know that you are a veteran.

Topeka Metro officials noted they regularly honor the veterans in the community by providing free transportation on Veterans Day. Topeka Metro thanks all veterans for their service to the country.

