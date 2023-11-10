Topeka Metro closed on Thanksgiving Day

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Metro will be observing the Thanksgiving Day holiday on Thursday, Nov. 23.

Topeka Metro officials said no buses will be operating and the administrative offices will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 23. They are encouraging bus passengers to plan alternative travel arrangements.

Topeka Metro officials indicated they will resume regular operations on Friday, Nov. 24. Limited Holiday Service will be in effect on Nov. 24. The fixed route offers hourly service generally beginning at the usual weekday times. Lift service standing orders do not apply and are canceled on these days. If you need a Lift ride on these days, you must call in advance to reserve your transportation. Information can be obtained by visiting the Topeka Metro website or by calling Customer Service at the Quincy St. Station at 785-783-7000.

