Topeka Metro closed on Thanksgiving Day

Topeka Metro will be observing the Thanksgiving Day holiday on Thursday, Nov. 23.
Topeka Metro will be observing the Thanksgiving Day holiday on Thursday, Nov. 23.
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 12:27 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Metro will be observing the Thanksgiving Day holiday on Thursday, Nov. 23.

Topeka Metro officials said no buses will be operating and the administrative offices will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 23. They are encouraging bus passengers to plan alternative travel arrangements.

Topeka Metro officials indicated they will resume regular operations on Friday, Nov. 24. Limited Holiday Service will be in effect on Nov. 24. The fixed route offers hourly service generally beginning at the usual weekday times. Lift service standing orders do not apply and are canceled on these days. If you need a Lift ride on these days, you must call in advance to reserve your transportation. Information can be obtained by visiting the Topeka Metro website or by calling Customer Service at the Quincy St. Station at 785-783-7000.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Jacque Russell, Human Resources Director, announced she’s leaving the City of Topeka in...
City of Topeka Human Resources Director announces departure after 16 years
Audley Cable
Man previously incarcerated arrested again after victim held up in East Topeka
Tresa McDysan
Topeka woman arrested after sexually explicit photos disseminated
The driver of a Ford Taurus was taken to a Topeka hospital after a car-deer crash early...
Woman injured after car strikes airborne deer that had been hit by another vehicle on K-4 highway in Jefferson County

Latest News

Stormont Vail Health is recognizing team members’ veteran stories.
Stormont Vail Health recognizes team members’ veteran stories
Commemorations have already begun to honor our nation’s veterans, including a ceremony to honor...
BCBSKS honors our nation’s veterans with a flagpole ceremony
Topeka Metro is offering free rides for veterans on Veterans Day.
Topeka Metro offers free rides for veterans on Veterans Day
The 2023 Equity and Business Pitch Competition provides a chance for Shawnee County’s aspiring...
Business pitch competition to give entrepreneurs chance to present ideas