Topeka leaders address ‘State of the Community’ in the Capital City

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka leaders took stock with the community this morning on the latest happenings in the Capital City.

The Greater Topeka Partnership hosted its “State of the Community” address. GTP CEO Matt Pivarnik listed current positives, such as household incomes, general wages increasing, and poverty levels going down.

Shawnee County Commissioner Bill Riphahn looked ahead to promising projects in the works, like the addition of a round-a-bouts on Auburn Rd.

However, all in attendance agreed ongoing hardships couldn’t be looked over. Riphahn said the homeless situation is an area that they have to work on together.

“We are facing a strong headwind with the homeless situation, and that is just an area where we have to work together, and we are working together to try to come up with some solutions,” said Riphahn.

Pivarnik mentioned the crime that has been noticed in the area and that it is necessary to address the situation.

“We have had some issues recent(ly) with youth crime and things like that, and that is really important to us, and they are really being addressed and worked on, and those are things that keep me up at night. I want to fix them, but I need to focus on creating a great economy and use for prosperity,” said Pivarnik.

Other Topeka leaders in attendance include Topeka Mayor Mike Padilla and Juliet Abdel, the newly appointed president of the Greater Topeka Chamber of Commerce.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.