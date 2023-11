Stormont Vail Health recognizes team members’ veteran stories

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Stormont Vail Health is recognizing team members’ veteran stories.

Stormont Vail Health officials said these veterans continually meet the call to serve every day working with Stormont Vail Health to improve the health of the communities. As a proud supporter of veterans in the communities, Stormont Vail Health launched an initiative to give team members who served in the military the recognition they deserve.

Stormont Vail Health officials indicated they encouraged team members to share their veteran stories to highlight their accomplishments and experiences. They admire their experiences, appreciate their unique perspectives and recognize their contributions to the organization, communities and country:

Angel Romero, Referral Specialist, Topeka Campus

Megan Northup, M.D., Cotton O’Neil Emporia Clinic OB/GYN

William Johnson, CPT, Topeka Campus Senior Organizational Consultant, Learning & Talent Development

Jennifer Koalenz, APRN, Flint Hills Campus Labor & Delivery

Joshua Lichtensteiger, Security Officer, Flint Hills Security Department

Lynn Fergola, RN, Flint Hills Campus Maternal/Child Administration Director

Maxx Stiner, Patient Care Technician, Topeka Campus Emergency Department

Tyler Roberts, Security Officer, Topeka Campus Security Department

Miranda Fowler, M.D., Topeka Campus Express Care Medical Director

Jaime Lavergne, Ambulatory RN, Topeka Campus Primary Care

Wes Chaffin, LSCSW, Topeka Campus Behavioral Health Center

Timothy Kohls, Risk and Safety Specialist, Topeka Campus Emergency Management Administration

Martin Gray, Security Officer, Topeka Campus Security Department

Cora Ford, APRN, Topeka Campus Neuro Hospitalists

Jeffrey Coots, Orientation Coordinator, Flint Hills Campus Human Resources Department

Olivia Williams Carver, Topeka Campus General Surgery/Trauma Services RN

Stormont Vail Health noted to please take a moment to recognize current and former service members by reading and sharing their stories HERE.

