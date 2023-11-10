Shawnee Co. looks for road, parks improvements in year ahead

On the heel of this week’s State of the Community event, Shawnee Co. Commissioner Aaron Mays visited Eye on NE Kansas to look ahead to 2024.
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 4:56 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Mays said people will see road and parks projects unfold over the next year. One big project is along SW Auburn Rd., from I-70 to SW 29th. Improvements will include a new roundabout at SW 29th, near the site of a new middle school for the Auburn Washburn District. Mays said the project likely will happen in several phases, with a goal of finishing by Fall of 2025, when the new school opens.

Mays said another major project involves repairing the roundabout at NW 46th and Hwy. 75. He anticipates the work will happen over the summer.

Mays also showed signs Shawnee Co. Parks and Rec will post at locations where they plan to make improvements. He said Parks and Rec launched a “Parks in Progress” campaing, trying to address many deferred maintenance projects at some of the county’s smaller parks. Meantime, they continue plans for the new Family Park near SW 21st and Urish, and for a new swimming pool at Oakland Park. Mays said final designs are being developed for the Oakland Pool, but the goal remains having it ready to open by next summer. Mays said they’d also like to see some construction begin at Family Park next year as well.

