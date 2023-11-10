Salina Police Department searching for suspects involved in armed robbery

SALINA, Kan. (WIBW) - Salina Police Department is searching for suspects who were involved in an armed robbery.

Salina Police Department shared on their social media that around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 28, officers were dispatched regarding an armed robbery to 917 N. 13th St. in Salina, Kan. Three victims inside the home reported five suspects entered the back door unannounced and demanded money. One of the suspects threatened the victims with a handgun while another suspect was in possession of a hammer. One of the victims was struck in the head by the hammer while a knife was held to another victim’s neck. The suspects fled the area with an undisclosed amount of U.S. currency.

Salina Police Department noted if you have any information concerning this incident or identification of the individual involved, please call Crimestoppers at 785-825-TIPS (8477). You can also make an online tip HERE. People with tips may also call the Salina Police Department at (785) 826-7210 or Detective Carswell, case No. 2023-33510.

