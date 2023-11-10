Salina Police Department searching for suspects involved in armed robbery

Salina Police Department is searching for suspects who were involved in an armed robbery.
Salina Police Department is searching for suspects who were involved in an armed robbery.(MGN)
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 2:44 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALINA, Kan. (WIBW) - Salina Police Department is searching for suspects who were involved in an armed robbery.

Salina Police Department shared on their social media that around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 28, officers were dispatched regarding an armed robbery to 917 N. 13th St. in Salina, Kan. Three victims inside the home reported five suspects entered the back door unannounced and demanded money. One of the suspects threatened the victims with a handgun while another suspect was in possession of a hammer. One of the victims was struck in the head by the hammer while a knife was held to another victim’s neck. The suspects fled the area with an undisclosed amount of U.S. currency.

Salina Police Department noted if you have any information concerning this incident or identification of the individual involved, please call Crimestoppers at 785-825-TIPS (8477). You can also make an online tip HERE. People with tips may also call the Salina Police Department at (785) 826-7210 or Detective Carswell, case No. 2023-33510.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Jacque Russell, Human Resources Director, announced she’s leaving the City of Topeka in...
City of Topeka Human Resources Director announces departure after 16 years
Audley Cable
Man previously incarcerated arrested again after victim held up in East Topeka
Tresa McDysan
Topeka woman arrested after sexually explicit photos disseminated
Topeka Police responded to 6th Ave. and Clay St. for reports of a shooting shortly before 9...
Individual shows up at local hospital following reports of a shooting

Latest News

Stormont Vail Health is recognizing team members’ veteran stories.
Stormont Vail Health recognizes team members’ veteran stories
Commemorations have already begun to honor our nation’s veterans, including a ceremony to honor...
BCBSKS honors our nation’s veterans with a flagpole ceremony
Topeka Metro will be observing the Thanksgiving Day holiday on Thursday, Nov. 23.
Topeka Metro closed on Thanksgiving Day
Topeka Metro is offering free rides for veterans on Veterans Day.
Topeka Metro offers free rides for veterans on Veterans Day