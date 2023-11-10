Quincy Elementary honors veterans with armed forces celebration

Quincy Elementary students and staff took the time to honor veterans at a special armed forces celebration on Friday, Nov. 10.
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 5:53 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Veterans were treated to a rendition of “America the Beautiful” performed by some of the young students of Quincy Elementary at 2 p.m.

Quincy Elementary said it welcomed all of its parents, guardians, and close family who have or are serving in the armed forces to join in the celebration.

Family and guardians were asked to attend dressed in their uniform for the Veterans Day celebration. They were also asked to provide photos of the family member or guardian to include in the assembly. Families were also encouraged to create a poster board with images of their experience to be shared on the day of the Quincy Veterans Day celebration.

Service members were able to visit with the students and even share some talents of their own.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

