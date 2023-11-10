From matted to marvelous, Marty gets new outlook at Helping Hands

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Marty is celebrating a fresh new look - and outlook - thanks to the efforts of the staff and volunteers at Helping Hands Humane Society.

Marty, a nine-year-old male mixed breed, came to the shelter as a stray on Oct. 31. His fur was badly matted, sticking out from his skin in huge clumps.

By the time Marty arrived to appear on Eye on NE Kansas with Emi Griess, he had a new short haircut, with all the mattes removed and his skin looking healthy. Emi said it shows the importance of the veterinary care animals are able to receive at HHHS. She said other than some tooth decay, which is common in older dogs, Marty is a healthy boy with energy beyond his age!

HHHS has its Fall Fur Me special continuing through Nov. 18. All dogs are $0 to adopt and cats are $15.

