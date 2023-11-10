Law enforcement agencies fight crime, support Crime Stoppers with chili

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Community members joined the fight against crime — one spoonful at a time!

Shawnee Co. Crime Stoppers hosted a chili feed at Washburn University’s Lee Arena, where people can feast on a bowl of chili and cinnamon rolls and raise money for Shawnee Co. Crime Stoppers. So, the agency can continue to offer rewards for any information about violent crimes committed in our region and give people a way to submit tips anonymously.

“We aim just to make our community a safer place to live, work, and play,” said Cassidy Roberson, president of Shawnee Co. Crime Stoppers. “Anyone in the community can help support Crime Stoppers in controlling crime in the community [by] submitting anonymous tips. We take those, and whatever is helpful for law enforcement in leading to the rest is eligible for a cash reward.”

Members of several area law enforcement agencies cooked up the pots of chili. Such as:

Each pot was then critiqued by a panel of judges, which included WIBW’s Melissa Brunner, to determine a winner. This year’s chili champion was Shannon from the Shawnee Co. District Attorney’s Office.

