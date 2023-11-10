Law enforcement agencies fight crime, support Crime Stoppers with chili

Live at Five
By Tori Whalen
Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Community members joined the fight against crime — one spoonful at a time!

Shawnee Co. Crime Stoppers hosted a chili feed at Washburn University’s Lee Arena, where people can feast on a bowl of chili and cinnamon rolls and raise money for Shawnee Co. Crime Stoppers. So, the agency can continue to offer rewards for any information about violent crimes committed in our region and give people a way to submit tips anonymously.

“We aim just to make our community a safer place to live, work, and play,” said Cassidy Roberson, president of Shawnee Co. Crime Stoppers. “Anyone in the community can help support Crime Stoppers in controlling crime in the community [by] submitting anonymous tips. We take those, and whatever is helpful for law enforcement in leading to the rest is eligible for a cash reward.”

Members of several area law enforcement agencies cooked up the pots of chili. Such as:

Each pot was then critiqued by a panel of judges, which included WIBW’s Melissa Brunner, to determine a winner. This year’s chili champion was Shannon from the Shawnee Co. District Attorney’s Office.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 3-vehicle collision on I-70 near Auburn Rd. forces eastbound traffic to a standstill on Nov....
3-vehicle collision causes major traffic jam on eastbound I-70 near Topeka
Election Results
2023 ELECTION RESULTS
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Topeka Police attempt to identify two men who may have information about an Oct. 14, 2023,...
Police attempt to identify 2 who may have information about Abigail’s attack
FILE
Events to honor Veterans Day in Northeast Kansas in 2023

Latest News

Topeka leaders address ‘State of the Community’ in the Capital City
Topeka leaders address ‘State of the Community’ in the Capital City
13 News at Six
New order allows attorneys to work more efficiently following breach of Kansas judicial system
With a record 33 homicides in Topeka this year Washburn University is taking a proactive...
Washburn University seeks to prevent violence with proactive approach to campus safety
13 News at Six
Senators introduce bill to name Kansas City VA clinic after Kansas veteran
Highland Park students put on a patriotic display to honor America’s veterans.
Highland Park High School holds special assembly to honor veterans