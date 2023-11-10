KPZ Pregame Week 11: Osage City vs. Nemaha Central

SENECA, Kan. (WIBW) - It’s sectionals week in the high school football playoffs. 9-1 Osage City is heading to Seneca to take on the owners of Kansas’ longest active win streak in 11-man football, 10-0 Nemaha Central.

The game will be WIBW’s Kansas Prep Zone Game of the Week.

“Our kids wanna just, they wanna keep going. They’re enjoying the opportunity and excited about it,” said Osage City head coach Andrew Gantenbein.

The Thunder don’t pay much attention to that 23-game win streak, though.

“We’re focused on this week, and whatever next week brings it’ll bring,” Nemaha Central head coach Michael Glatczak said.

Both of these teams have felt heightened intensity the playoffs brought in regional week.

The Thunder have been putting on a defensive clinic all season, but last week gave up their first touchdown since week one.

“I thought our kids handled it very well,” Coach Glatczak said. “Sometimes you think the kids would be pointing fingers at each other, whoever let the touchdown go, but that didn’t happen.”

And the Indians found themselves in a four quarter battle with Council Grove. That gritty win came down to the final play.

“It’s been a tough resilient effort for our team this year and I’m proud of the guys for that,” Coach Gantenbein said.

With stars like Kasen and Cooper Parsons leading the offense under center and in the backfield, it’s no wonder Osage City has averaged 37 points a game this season.

“They’d be the first people to tell you that it starts with their offensive line. And those two Parsons boys do a great job of giving our offensive line credit. We’ve got three seniors up there so a good amount of experience,” Coach Gantenbein added.

“Skills are pretty legit,” Coach Glatczak said about the Indians. “They’re kinda taller than we are, so I’m a little scared of the deep ball. The Parsons kid throws a good ball, and defensively they fly around.”

And the Thunder know a thing or two about a good offense as well. Sophomore Carter Hajek hasn’t skipped a beat in filling his brother’s shoes under center.

“We knew he was gonna be good, but we didn’t know how much he could handle,” Coach Glatczak said about his quarterback.

With over 2,100 all purpose yards in the air and on the ground, plus 37 total touchdowns, it’s safe to say he’s been able to handle a lot.

“He’s a question asker, he watches film a lot, he trusts the big boys up front, he trusts his skills,” Coach Glatczak added.

Punching a ticket to sub-state will come down to the little things. Like limiting turnovers, penalties, and big plays.

“We understand that we’re gonna have to play really well to give ourselves a chance on Friday,” said Coach Gantenbein.

You can watch highlights and postgame coverage of this 2A showdown on Kansas Prep Zone during 13 News at 10 on Friday night. Kickoff in Seneca is at 7:00 p.m.

