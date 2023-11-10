K-State’s Technology Development Institute produces 300th Seat Belt Convincer for Kansas Highway Patrol

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State University’s Technology Development Institute in the Carl R. Ice College of Engineering has been helping the Kansas Highway Patrol keep drivers safe.

The Technology Development Institute hit a big milestone in its manufacturing of seat belt convincers for the Kansas Highway Patrol. The Kansas Highway Patrol originally contacted the Technology Development Institute, or TDI, in 2002 to inquire about repairing an older Seat Belt Convincer that had been used for a number of years.

“They had some old units they were looking to replace so we had engineering students actually completely redesign a whole new seat belt convincer we fabricated that unit in our shop and produced the first one for them that actually went to the troop in Salina and since that time we’ve produced subsequently 300 units and it just so happened that the 300th unit was going back to replace one of the original ones we designed and built,” said Bret Lanz, TDI commercialization director.

The device simulates a 5-7 mph impact and enables the participant to feel the restraint the seat belt provides during a low-speed impact. This helps to “convince” the participant to wear their seat belts as they can feel the force generated at a low speed and understand how much worse that would be at 65 mph.

“When I have students get on the seat belt convincer that is questioning the benefits of seat belts they go through this experience and it further validates to them that seat belts are important and it’s not about a law its because seat belts help restrain them in the strong parts of their bodies, their shoulders, the hips, their chest,” said Trooper Ben Gardner, Kansas Highway Patrol.

The partnership is a great learning opportunity for Kansas drivers and students with the Institute.

“We’re really excited about working with law enforcement and promoting traffic safety but also getting the engineering students involved to understand what it actually takes to design and produce the product and so we end up winning on both sides of the fence there in terms of education but also the safety training aspect,” said Lanz.

“It’s really rewarding using these types of products to reinforce the message of seat belts and the benefit of seat belts and certainly having these products built in-house in our own backyard by K-State is just another good partnership of how we need to broaden the reach to the public in any way we can and often it’s with people in our own communities that have the resources to help us deliver the messages of safety,” said Gardner.

Units are manufactured for the Missouri Highway Patrol as well to help promote seat belt safety through the interactive training tool.

