K-State’s Ben Sinnott accepts Senior Bowl invite

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Sinnott would be alone in the Reese's Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama.

Sinnott joins Cooper Beebe as the other Wildcat to participate in the game. Sinnott was a former walk-on and currently fourth nationally as a tight end in receiving yards (433). He’s started in 25 games for the ‘Cats which dates back to the beginning of the 2022 season. According to Kansas State Athletics, he’s tied for fifth in school history among tight ends in receiving touchdowns (3) and catches (32), while he is eighth in receiving yards (433). His career totals also rank in the top 10 in school history at the position as he is second in receiving touchdowns (7), and fourth in both yards (895) and receptions (65).

Beebe and Sinnott will represent the Wildcats for a second straight year after Julius Brents participated and wound up being a second round draft pick to his hometown team, the Indianapolis Colts.

