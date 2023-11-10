Highland Park High School holds special assembly to honor veterans

The Air Force JROTC program posted the colors and held a demonstration for the nation’s Prisoners of War and servicemembers who are still Missing in Action.
By Alex Carter
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 6:28 PM CST
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - “We’re having our Veterans Day assembly here for all of our veterans of the community. Plus all those on our staff. We have over 25% of the staff here at Highland Park that are veterans and about 50% are families of veterans,” Master Sergeant Scott Moser said.

Highland Park students put on a patriotic display to honor America’s veterans.

“I hope they understand the sacrifices that were given. Many of the things that we do during this assembly are just to show the remembrance, the memories, why soldiers and airmen and sailors do what they do. And that is fight for our freedoms,” SMSgt Moser said.

While the holiday provides an opportunity to reflect on the sacrifice generations of veterans have made, SMSgt Moser hopes that more can be done each day for the men and women who have served their country.

“I think Topeka‘s pretty good about doing enough for veterans. On the federal level, it could definitely be better. My father’s 100% disabled, and sometimes it’s very difficult for him to get the medical needs that he really, really needs.”

