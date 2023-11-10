Happy 70th, WIBW! Trio returns to station where careers began

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Nov. 15, 2023 marks 70 years since WIBW-TV took to the airwaves.

A lot of people have come through doors since then, and a few of them are returning to visit for the big milestone.

Friday, former sports reporter Mike Elliott, news reporter Kent Cornish, and photojournalist/producer Carlos Fernandez visited Eye on NE Kansas to reminisce about their time in Topeka and how it laid the foundation for their careers.

Watch the interview to see photos and videos from their time at WIBW-TV and the memories they have.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.