Happy 70th, WIBW! Trio returns to station where careers began

Former WIBW sports reporter Mike Elliott, news reporter Kent Cornish, and photojournalist/producer Carlos Fernandez visited Eye on NE Kansas.
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 5:04 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Nov. 15, 2023 marks 70 years since WIBW-TV took to the airwaves.

A lot of people have come through doors since then, and a few of them are returning to visit for the big milestone.

Friday, former sports reporter Mike Elliott, news reporter Kent Cornish, and photojournalist/producer Carlos Fernandez visited Eye on NE Kansas to reminisce about their time in Topeka and how it laid the foundation for their careers.

Watch the interview to see photos and videos from their time at WIBW-TV and the memories they have.

Topeka Metro offers free rides for veterans on Veterans Day
BCBSKS honors our nation’s veterans with a flagpole ceremony
A shooting at the Independence Center Mall is under investigation.
Police: 4 people shot at Independence Center
From matted to marvelous, Marty gets new outlook at Helping Hands
Marty came to Helping Hands Humane Society as a stray, with his coat so matted he was...
From matted to marvelous, Marty gets new outlook at Helping Hands