Friday forecast: Sunny and seasonal

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Today and tomorrow will be seasonal with more clouds returning to the area tomorrow. By Sunday, temperatures start to warm back up with mild temperatures lasting into next week. Any rain at all for the next 8 days will be very isolated and less than 0.05″.

Taking Action:

There is a very low chance for sprinkles or a brief light rain shower tomorrow however most spots will remain dry. Make sure you have a jacket and/or sweatshirt tomorrow if you have plans to be outside during a football game or Veterans Day ceremonies.

Enjoy the comfortable temperatures for the next 8 days especially Sunday into next work week.

The quiet weather pattern continues with seasonal temperatures today and tomorrow. While temperatures may be similar if not slightly warmer tomorrow, today will end feeling nicer due to light winds and sunshine.

Normal High: 58/Normal Low: 35 (WIBW)

Today: Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60°. Winds N/E around 5 mph.

Tonight: Increasing Clouds. Lows in the 30s. Winds SE around 5 mph.

Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy. Slight chance of sprinkles. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60°. Winds S 5-15, gusts around 20 mph.

Sunday: Sunny. Highs in the mid-upper 60s. Winds S 5-15 mph.

The mild weather continues into next week with sunshine Monday and at least some clouds the rest of the week. Differences in the models begin Wednesday on the extent of cloud cover. There is a possibility of warmer temperatures vs what is currently being forecasted if there’s more sun and possibly cooler if there’s thicker clouds but bottom line is it will be unseasonably mild either way.

While one model does indicate a very low chance for light rain Friday morning in extreme northeast KS, a better chance for precipitation likely returns Saturday night into Sunday as our next best chance for any meaningful rainfall.

Looking ahead toward Thanksgiving week, it doesn’t look too impactful for the immediate region and as of now, models are indicating highs in the 60s on Thanksgiving itself. Of course with this being 2 week out a lot can change, check back next week as we’ll continue to monitor the long range and keep you updated.

