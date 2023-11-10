Dunkin’ offers free donut to military members on Veterans Day

Dunkin' of Kansas is offering a free donut to military members on Veterans Day.
Dunkin' of Kansas is offering a free donut to military members on Veterans Day.(Dunkin')
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 3:44 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Dunkin’ of Kansas is honoring military members on Veterans Day.

Dunkin’ officials said to honor those who have dedicated their lives to protecting our country, Dunkin’ is offering all active and retired military a free donut on Veterans Day.

Dunkin’ officials indicated that this small token of Dunkin’s appreciation is part of a larger effort to support their troops. Dunkin’ has partnered with the United States Armed Forces through the brand’s Coffee for Our Troops program since 2003. Over the last two decades, Dunkin’ has donated more than 249,000 pounds of coffee to troops deployed overseas and has sent more than 12,000 pounds of coffee to active military members each year. Additionally, Dunkin’ has 32 locations serving military bases around the world. They are proud every day to serve those who bravely serve our country.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Jacque Russell, Human Resources Director, announced she’s leaving the City of Topeka in...
City of Topeka Human Resources Director announces departure after 16 years
Audley Cable
Man previously incarcerated arrested again after victim held up in East Topeka
Tresa McDysan
Topeka woman arrested after sexually explicit photos disseminated
Topeka Police responded to 6th Ave. and Clay St. for reports of a shooting shortly before 9...
Individual shows up at local hospital following reports of a shooting

Latest News

WEEK 11: Kansas Prep Zone Preview
WEEK 11: Kansas Prep Zone Preview
WEEK 11: Kansas Prep Zone Preview
WEEK 11 Kansas Prep Zone Preview
Students support veterans at their school parade
Berryton Elementary gets into the spirit for Veterans Day with a parade
Of the students who begin dental practice following graduation, the number of WVU graduates...
Westport’s free dental care day returns in honor of Veterans Day