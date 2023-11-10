Dunkin’ offers free donut to military members on Veterans Day

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Dunkin’ of Kansas is honoring military members on Veterans Day.

Dunkin’ officials said to honor those who have dedicated their lives to protecting our country, Dunkin’ is offering all active and retired military a free donut on Veterans Day.

Dunkin’ officials indicated that this small token of Dunkin’s appreciation is part of a larger effort to support their troops. Dunkin’ has partnered with the United States Armed Forces through the brand’s Coffee for Our Troops program since 2003. Over the last two decades, Dunkin’ has donated more than 249,000 pounds of coffee to troops deployed overseas and has sent more than 12,000 pounds of coffee to active military members each year. Additionally, Dunkin’ has 32 locations serving military bases around the world. They are proud every day to serve those who bravely serve our country.

