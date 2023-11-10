Cool and consistent weather patterns

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Temperatures today were about as average as they come for early November, a nice change from the constant swings NE Kansas has seen of late. Even better - today’s conditions are certainly a sign of things to come!

Thursday gave us a pleasant, seasonal day, with highs hovering around 60 degrees. It’s the beginning of a cooler, calmer pattern that will leave NE Kansas feeling like fall for at least the next 8 days.

Lows for Thursday night will be a bit on the chilly side, with most of the region around 30 degrees. You’ll want to have your coat handy for tomorrow morning, but by Friday afternoon, we’re back in the lower 60s. Friday should be nearly identical to today, with the exception of lower cloud coverage and slightly warmer highs throughout NE Kansas.

This weekend will bring minimal changes. Highs will be closer to the middle 60s with plenty of sunshine for both Saturday and Sunday, with lows staying a few degrees above freezing. Next week may start to see temperatures approach 70, but that’s about as big of a jump we’ll see in either direction, up or down, for temperatures to change by.

Rain chances are very low over the next eight days, though many days ahead will feature decent cloud cover. All in all, it’s about as average of a forecast you could ask for in the middle of Fall!

