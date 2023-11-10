Business pitch competition to give entrepreneurs chance to present ideas

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The 2023 Equity and Business Pitch Competition provides a chance for Shawnee County’s aspiring entrepreneurs from underrepresented groups to present their innovative ideas to some of the area’s business decision-makers.

Greater Topeka Partnership and Go Topeka officials said the competition will award four prizes to winners, with a total of $38,000 in prize money available to jump-start their ventures.

Greater Topeka Partnership officials said the competition will be from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 16 at the Greater Topeka Partnership located at 719 S. Kansas Ave. Each participant will have seven minutes to pitch their business ideas that evening. Entrepreneurs looking to participate in the event should submit an entry for the competition HERE by Nov. 3, providing basic contact information and details about their business concept. Pitch coaching will be provided to applicants ahead of the competition.

Greater Topeka Partnership officials said in 2022, the Partnership’s Minority and Women Business Development Pitch Competition brought together local business leaders and optimistic newcomers for an event that helped push business forward for all of Shawnee County. The judges selected four winners from the business newcomers who received cash prizes that helped provide both startup capital and funds to expand current operations.

Greater Topeka Partnership said often, these aspiring business owners remain underrepresented in their chosen fields and have lower rates of success in their industries due to a variety of factors both nationally and locally.

Tobias Harvey, Chair of the Topeka/Shawnee County Small Business Council said these individuals face greater challenges in entrepreneurship.

“While many people wish to start their own businesses, entrepreneurship does not always become a reality, especially for people of color,” said Harvey. “Many times, these individuals are already facing greater challenges when it comes to financial stability, homeownership, and family or health issues that can stifle professional growth.”

Greater Topeka Partnership officials said this year’s business pitch competition aims to provide support for these people by supplying a platform for them to gain greater exposure to entrepreneurship. The competition is also deisnged to increase visibility of the barriers and disadvantages diverse entrepreneurs are working to overcome today.

Dané Shobe, who placed second in the 2022 pitch competition, said this opportunity was life-altering.

“This opportunity was nothing short of life-altering on multiple levels,” said Shobe. “Not only did it allow me to take my dream from concept to reality, it also validated my belief that there was value in what I sought to do, and for that and more, I will always be grateful.”

HERE is more information about a few other events taking place next week. There is one correction to what will be found listed on that webpage, which is they won’t be holding an innovation breakfast on Monday, Nov. 13, so please disregard that event. All others listed should be accurate.

