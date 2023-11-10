Berryton Elementary gets into the spirit for Veterans Day with a parade

Students support veterans at their school parade
Students support veterans at their school parade(Berryton Elementary)
By Shalynn Long
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 4:19 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Berryton Elementary students kicked off Veterans Day weekend with a Friday parade.

Students stood on the sidewalks at Berryton Elementary with signs of encouragement for veterans to admire as they drove past. Students also held small American flags and waved them around as the veterans passed by. To top off the Veterans Day spirit, students were seen wearing hand-made “Thank you!” hats.

As the parade began, the names and ranks of the veterans were called out as they started driving.

Students getting into the spirit celebrating veterans as they drive past in the parade.
Students getting into the spirit celebrating veterans as they drive past in the parade.(Berryton Elementary)

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Jacque Russell, Human Resources Director, announced she’s leaving the City of Topeka in...
City of Topeka Human Resources Director announces departure after 16 years
Audley Cable
Man previously incarcerated arrested again after victim held up in East Topeka
Tresa McDysan
Topeka woman arrested after sexually explicit photos disseminated
Topeka Police responded to 6th Ave. and Clay St. for reports of a shooting shortly before 9...
Individual shows up at local hospital following reports of a shooting

Latest News

WEEK 11: Kansas Prep Zone Preview
WEEK 11: Kansas Prep Zone Preview
WEEK 11: Kansas Prep Zone Preview
WEEK 11 Kansas Prep Zone Preview
Of the students who begin dental practice following graduation, the number of WVU graduates...
Westport’s free dental care day returns in honor of Veterans Day
Dunkin' of Kansas is offering a free donut to military members on Veterans Day.
Dunkin’ offers free donut to military members on Veterans Day