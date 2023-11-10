Berryton Elementary gets into the spirit for Veterans Day with a parade
Published: Nov. 10, 2023
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Berryton Elementary students kicked off Veterans Day weekend with a Friday parade.
Students stood on the sidewalks at Berryton Elementary with signs of encouragement for veterans to admire as they drove past. Students also held small American flags and waved them around as the veterans passed by. To top off the Veterans Day spirit, students were seen wearing hand-made “Thank you!” hats.
As the parade began, the names and ranks of the veterans were called out as they started driving.
