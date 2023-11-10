BCBSKS honors our nation’s veterans with a flagpole ceremony

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Commemorations have already begun to honor our nation’s veterans, including a ceremony to honor their sacrifices at Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas.

Employees of Blue Cross gathered at its flagpole at the corner of Topeka Blvd. and 12th St. Friday morning, Nov. 10, to honor its members, friends, and family who have served in the military. The ceremony included a bagpipe rendition of the Armed Forces Medley, a performance from the Topeka High Drumline, and the Topeka High School ROTC presented the colors.

Charles Morgan, Blue Cross Blue Shield’s diversity equity and inclusion manager, says there are more than 40 veterans currently working for Blue Cross Blue Shield. The ceremony was the organization’s chance to recognize them for all they have done for the United States.

”We honor, respect, and we want to show just a little bit of appreciation, right, just by saying ‘thank you,’ right,” said Morgan. “It is simple, the most simple thing we can do. We know our veterans sacrifice a lot, as well as their families. This is one way that we can honor them.”

Morgan says Blue Cross Blue Shield has a talk show it shares with employees called “The Talk.” Its veterans were featured in Thursday’s show talking about their military experiences.

“For this celebration, we have a Veterans Day committee, and that is made up of veteran employees, so we kind of discuss, and they shared [Thursday] on ‘The Talk’ that we stream out to our employees kind of what they go through, what families go through, but really a selfless act that they do. They are a great team. They talk about comradery, so a lot of those reflect our core values, so courage, integrity, [and] service, right? Those are things that they correlate over from the military.”

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.