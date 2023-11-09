Woman injured after car hits airborne deer that had been hit by another vehicle on K-4 highway in Jefferson County

The driver of a Ford Taurus was taken to a Topeka hospital after a car-deer crash early...
The driver of a Ford Taurus was taken to a Topeka hospital after a car-deer crash early Thursday at N.W. 62nd and K-4 highway in Jefferson County, authorities said.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 10:09 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDEN, Kan. (WIBW) - A woman was taken to a Topeka hospital after she was injured early Thursday after her car hit an airborne deer that had been hit by another vehicle on a Jefferson County highway, authorities said.

The crash was reported around 7:15 a.m. Thursday at N.W. 62nd and K-4 highway, just northeast of Topeka.

Kansas Highway Patrol officials told 13 NEWS at the scene that a dark-blue Chevrolet Equinox sport utility vehicle was headed north on K-4 highway when it struck a deer that had entered the roadway.

Upon impact, the deer “vaulted” into the air and struck the hood and windshield of a silver Ford Taurus car that was traveling south on K-4.

The deer made a large dent in the roof of the Ford and also broke out the car’s windshield.

After the deer hit the Ford, the driver lost control of the car, which veered off the right -- or west -- side of K-4 highway, just south of N.W. 62nd.

The car went down an embankment and through some brush and small trees before coming to rest.

The driver of the Ford, who was alone in the car, was transported by Jefferson County Emergency Medical Service to a Topeka hospital. The woman’s condition wasn’t immediately available.

The driver of the Chevrolet, which came to rest just north of N.W. 62nd on the east shoulder of the highway, was reported uninjured.

The Chevrolet had major front-end damage on its left-front side.

Both vehicles had to be towed from the scene.

Check wibw.com later for more details as they become available.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 3-vehicle collision on I-70 near Auburn Rd. forces eastbound traffic to a standstill on Nov....
3-vehicle collision causes major traffic jam on eastbound I-70 near Topeka
Election Results
2023 ELECTION RESULTS
Topeka Police attempt to identify two men who may have information about an Oct. 14, 2023,...
Police attempt to identify 2 who may have information about Abigail’s attack
The most recent photo of Travis D. Munsell shared by Police on Nov. 7, 2023.
Man with multiple run-ins with police sought in connection to Topeka burglary
FILE
Events to honor Veterans Day in Northeast Kansas in 2023

Latest News

Stormont Vail Hospital (July 8, 2020)
Stormont Vail pleads case to Emporia zoning officials in hopes of new facility
Audley Cable
Man previously incarcerated arrested again after victim held up in East Topeka
FILE - Blizzard Bash (April 2021)
Some Blizzard Bash tickets already sold out as event nears
FILE
Initiative used in adult facilities to be introduced in Kansas juvenile justice system
FILE
Topeka driver sent to Marysville hospital after 18-wheeler flips on highway