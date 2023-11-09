Woman injured after car hits airborne deer that had been hit by another vehicle on K-4 highway in Jefferson County

MERIDEN, Kan. (WIBW) - A woman was taken to a Topeka hospital after she was injured early Thursday after her car hit an airborne deer that had been hit by another vehicle on a Jefferson County highway, authorities said.

The crash was reported around 7:15 a.m. Thursday at N.W. 62nd and K-4 highway, just northeast of Topeka.

Kansas Highway Patrol officials told 13 NEWS at the scene that a dark-blue Chevrolet Equinox sport utility vehicle was headed north on K-4 highway when it struck a deer that had entered the roadway.

Upon impact, the deer “vaulted” into the air and struck the hood and windshield of a silver Ford Taurus car that was traveling south on K-4.

The deer made a large dent in the roof of the Ford and also broke out the car’s windshield.

After the deer hit the Ford, the driver lost control of the car, which veered off the right -- or west -- side of K-4 highway, just south of N.W. 62nd.

The car went down an embankment and through some brush and small trees before coming to rest.

The driver of the Ford, who was alone in the car, was transported by Jefferson County Emergency Medical Service to a Topeka hospital. The woman’s condition wasn’t immediately available.

The driver of the Chevrolet, which came to rest just north of N.W. 62nd on the east shoulder of the highway, was reported uninjured.

The Chevrolet had major front-end damage on its left-front side.

Both vehicles had to be towed from the scene.

Check wibw.com later for more details as they become available.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.