Wednesday’s Child - Bryce

By Lori Hutchinson
Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - If you like the Chiefs and having fun, you have a lot in common with our Wednesday’s Child this week.

Tonight, meet 11-year old Bryce - a young man who needs a new game plan through adoption.

“I love it here.”

We’ve come to the right place for 11-year-old Bryce. Gary’s farm fest offers so many things to do. It’s right up his alley.

“I’m all about fun.”

Bryce finds enjoyment in most everything he does. He’s in the 5th grade, and says he loves just hanging out at school or home.

“I like gym, art, friends, birds. My toys, hot wheels.”

You can tell, Bryce has jumped on the chief’s bandwagon. He proudly wears the jersey of the team’s quarterback, Patrick Mahomes.

“He plays football in the Super Bowl stadium. Go Chiefs.”

But now, he needs a team of his own. Bryce would love to be recruited by a family who has other children and will give him a safe and caring place to call home.

“Yes, I do like brothers and sisters (would you like a mom and dad?) Yea. (what kind of things would you love to do with a family?) Watch TV, a lotta fun stuff. Paint a pumpkin.”

Obviously, someone with a lot of energy, and folks who will loop him in and be his forever family.

If you can give a child a family of their own, call Adopt Kansas Kids at 855-236-7857 or go to adoptkskids.org. They also feature kids on the Adopt Kansas Kids Facebook page. They have photos and bios of all the kids, plus ways to take that first step toward providing a child with a place to call home.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Election Results
2023 ELECTION RESULTS
A 3-vehicle collision on I-70 near Auburn Rd. forces eastbound traffic to a standstill on Nov....
3-vehicle collision causes major traffic jam on eastbound I-70 near Topeka
FILE - Kansas coach Bill Self speaks to the media during the NCAA college Big 12 men's...
Bill Self commits to Jayhawks for life with $53 million contract
Jeremy Kendrick (left), Jeremyah Kendrick (right)
Fentanyl overdose leads to narcotics search warrant south of Topeka
FILE
Events to honor Veterans Day in Northeast Kansas in 2023

Latest News

Voice of Lyndon High School Jim McDaniel is recognized for 60 years of being the public address...
Salute Our Heroes: Voice of Lyndon High School is recognized after over 60 years of service
Faith
Wednesday’s Child - Faith
Salute our Heroes: Topeka veteran gives back to the community
Salute Our Heroes: Topeka veteran continues his service to the community
Washburn Living Learning Center hosts warm indoor trick or treat event.
Washburn Living Learning Center hosts warm indoor trick or treat event