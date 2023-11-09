Wednesday’s Child - Bryce

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - If you like the Chiefs and having fun, you have a lot in common with our Wednesday’s Child this week.

Tonight, meet 11-year old Bryce - a young man who needs a new game plan through adoption.

“I love it here.”

We’ve come to the right place for 11-year-old Bryce. Gary’s farm fest offers so many things to do. It’s right up his alley.

“I’m all about fun.”

Bryce finds enjoyment in most everything he does. He’s in the 5th grade, and says he loves just hanging out at school or home.

“I like gym, art, friends, birds. My toys, hot wheels.”

You can tell, Bryce has jumped on the chief’s bandwagon. He proudly wears the jersey of the team’s quarterback, Patrick Mahomes.

“He plays football in the Super Bowl stadium. Go Chiefs.”

But now, he needs a team of his own. Bryce would love to be recruited by a family who has other children and will give him a safe and caring place to call home.

“Yes, I do like brothers and sisters (would you like a mom and dad?) Yea. (what kind of things would you love to do with a family?) Watch TV, a lotta fun stuff. Paint a pumpkin.”

Obviously, someone with a lot of energy, and folks who will loop him in and be his forever family.

If you can give a child a family of their own, call Adopt Kansas Kids at 855-236-7857 or go to adoptkskids.org. They also feature kids on the Adopt Kansas Kids Facebook page. They have photos and bios of all the kids, plus ways to take that first step toward providing a child with a place to call home.

