WATCH: 17-foot python caught in Everglades National Park

A man in Florida caught a massive python in Everglades National Park.
A man in Florida caught a massive python in Everglades National Park.(TMX)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 6:53 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – A man in Florida caught a massive python in one of the state’s national parks.

In a video posted to Instagram Sunday, the giant snake can be seen crossing a gravel road in Everglades National Park before it was caught by two men also in the video.

Holden Hunter, the original poster, said the python was one of the largest pythons caught in Florida.

In a message alongside the video, Hunter said the snake measured 17 feet, 2 inches long and weighed 198 pounds.

“It’s crazy that these things are all over Florida now but no one expects to see one this big,” he wrote.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Election Results
2023 ELECTION RESULTS
A 3-vehicle collision on I-70 near Auburn Rd. forces eastbound traffic to a standstill on Nov....
3-vehicle collision causes major traffic jam on eastbound I-70 near Topeka
FILE - Kansas coach Bill Self speaks to the media during the NCAA college Big 12 men's...
Bill Self commits to Jayhawks for life with $53 million contract
Jeremy Kendrick (left), Jeremyah Kendrick (right)
Fentanyl overdose leads to narcotics search warrant south of Topeka
FILE
Events to honor Veterans Day in Northeast Kansas in 2023

Latest News

The Kansas Department of Commerce hosted an in-person career fair at the Kansas Statehouse.
Kansas Department of Commerce hosts in-person career fair at Statehouse
Kansas Department of Commerce hosts in-person career fair at Statehouse
Kansas Department of Commerce hosts in-person career fair at Statehouse
A woman carries a white flag to prevent being shot, as Palestinians flee Gaza City to the...
Israel-Hamas fight heats up in Gaza City, accelerating exodus of Palestinians to the south
The Topeka Public Schools College Prep Academy hosted guest speakers to discuss Native American...
College Prep Academy hosts guest speakers for Native American Heritage Month
College Prep Academy hosts guest speakers for Native American Heritage Month
College Prep Academy hosts guest speakers for Native American Heritage Month