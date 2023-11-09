Wabaunsee County Farm Bureau announces reward for stolen cows

WAMEGO, Kan. (WIBW) - Wabaunsee County Farm Bureau announced a reward for stolen cows in the Wamego area.

Wabaunsee County Farm Bureau officials shared on their social media that a $1,000 reward is being offered for information or assistance leading to the arrest of the person(s) who stole:

15 - Black Angus/Wagyu Calves

1 - Red Calf

1 - Black Angus Cow

The calves weigh about 400-450 pounds.

Wabaunsee County Farm Bureau said the cows belong to Dan Oeding from 5 miles SE of Wamego at the location of S35, T10, R10 E, 632.2 R/W, occurring on or about Oct. 10.

Wabaunsee County Farm Bureau indicated persons having information should contact the Wabaunsee County Sheriff’s Office at 785-765-3323.

The reward offer is made pursuant to the Kansas Farm Bureau Reward Program and is controlled by the terms of that program. For more details on the reward offer, contact the Wabaunsee County Farm Bureau Office at 785-587-6150 or email wabaunseefb@kfb.org.

