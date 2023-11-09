Topeka woman arrested after sexually explicit photos disseminated

Tresa McDysan
Tresa McDysan(Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 12:21 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka woman is behind bars after she allegedly sent sexually explicit photos of another adult without permission and stalked them.

The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office tells 13 NEWS that around 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 8, law enforcement officials arrested Tresa G. McDysan, 58, of Topeka, in connection with an ongoing investigation.

McDysan was booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on:

  • Breach of privacy - disseminating sexual media of a person 18+ years, first conviction
  • Stalking - after served a protection order prohibiting contact

The Sheriff’s Office noted that the victim was an adult and that the investigation remains ongoing. Additional charges are expected to be considered.

As of Thursday, McDysan remains behind bars with no bond listed and no court appearance set.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

