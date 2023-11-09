Topeka ministry honors women who’ve changed heart of community

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka organization working to develop leaders in under-served neighborhoods will gather next week to honor special advocates and recent graduates.

The Urban Ministry Institute of Topeka also works with people in jail and through the state’s women’s prison.

Cindy Patton, who works with TUMI, and John Cantrell, who was one of their students, visited Eye on NE Kansas to talk about the ministry, their upcoming event, and the people being recognized.

Cindy explained how TUMI provides seminary-level training to people who might not otherwise be able to afford such education.

The event is called Women Who’ve Changed the Heart of the City. Those receiving the honors this year for their work to empower people impacted by incarceration or poverty are Pamela Johnson-Betts, Jenny Falk, Lorraine Eggen and Rachel Holthaus. In addition, the program will recognize TUMI graduates Mary Karinge, Micaela Lillibridge and Tabatha Wootan. The group also will present a new award this year to an honored student, with Cantrell chosen as the recipient.

The honorees will be recognized at a pair of events Thursday, Nov. 16 at The Beacon, 420 SW 9th. The first is a luncheon from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. It will be followed with a networking opportunity and awards presentation from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Both events are free to attend, but registration is requested by emailing maryflin@tumitopeka.org.

You can learn about the organization and support its work by visting https://www.tumitopeka.org/.

