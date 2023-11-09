Topeka driver sent to Marysville hospital after 18-wheeler flips on highway

FILE
FILE(KTTC)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 6:17 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
MARYSVILLE, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka truck driver was sent to a Marysville hospital after his rig flipped over along a rural Kansas highway.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 10:40 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 8, law enforcement officials were called to the area of Highway 36 and 19th Terrace in near Marysville with reports of a single-vehicle collision.

When first responders arrived, they said they found a 2008 Peterbilt semi-truck driven by Jeffrey E. Davis, 51, of Topeka, had been headed west on the highway.

KHP said Davis lost control of the semi, crossed the center line and entered the south ditch. From here, the 18-wheeler hit a post, continued south, hit a field access drive and then flipped over.

First responders said Davis was taken to Community Memorial Healthcare in Marysville with suspected minor injuries. He was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

