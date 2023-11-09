Thursday forecast: More seasonal to end the week

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After a breezy and mild day yesterday, temperatures to end the week will be about 10° cooler which is where we should be for this time of year and it will also come with light winds. Other than clouds today and Saturday, plenty of sun is expected through early next week.

Taking Action:

Temperatures for most if not all of northeast KS will be below freezing Friday morning and Saturday morning.

Keep checking back daily for updates but as the current forecast remains quiet with no major storm systems passing through leading to precipitation chances or major cool downs, we’ll continue to monitor any impacts in the long range on when they might occur.

Confidence in the overall forecast remains very high with near seasonal temperatures through Saturday before warming up. Clouds today and Saturday may impact how warm it will get in a few spots but still shouldn’t be bad for this time of year.

Normal High: 58/Normal Low: 36 (WIBW)

Today: Partly to mostly cloudy for much of the day with a few peeks of sun from time to time in a few spots. Highs in the upper 50s-low 60s. Winds NW around 5 mph.

Tonight: Decreasing clouds this evening with clear skies overnight. Lows in the upper 20s-low 30s. Winds light to calm.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Highs in the upper 50-low 60s. Winds N/E around 5 mph.

Depending how quickly clouds increase late Friday night will depend on how cold it will be in the morning but could have temperatures anywhere from upper 20s to mid 30s to begin Saturday with highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Winds are expected to gust up to 20 mph both days this weekend with sustained winds 10-15 mph. With a warmer start Sunday morning and sunny skies Sunday, highs will be slightly warmer than Saturday. Overall the weekend is looking great both days but Sunday does look to be the nicer day.

Next week remains mild with a slight warm up possible Wednesday and Thursday with low 70s even possible but will keep it in the upper 60s in the 8 day for now due to more clouds expected compared to the sky conditions earlier in the week.

