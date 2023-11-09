Stormont Vail pleads case to Emporia zoning officials in hopes of new facility

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Stormont Vail is pleading its case to zoning officials in Emporia as it hopes to move its Cotton O’Neil Clinic in Newman Regional Health to a freestanding facility to offer healthcare options not already offered in the area.

Stormont Vail Health in Topeka says that at the Thursday morning, Nov. 9, Lyon County Commission meeting, health officials pleaded their case for a zoning proposal for a new facility in Emporia for specialty care not already offered in the area.

Stormont Vail said some of its 18,000 Emporia Clinic patients travel to Topeka, Kansas City or Wichita for specialty care. With an updated facility, specialty care sought elsewhere could be found locally.

The health network said its Cotton O’Neil Clinic has provided care in Emporia for nearly three decades. Team members live locally, support community events and schools and care for friends and neighbors.

While plans for a new facility are preliminary, Stormont Vail said the vision is to provide space similar to what it offers in other communities. The new facility would house current services and team members in the Cotton O’Neil Clinic and allow for expansion as the healthcare industry evolves.

Stormont said it already runs two clinics in communities already covered by other health networks. In January 2023, the team opened the Flint Hills Campus in Junction City which kept doors to a rural health clinic and hospital from closing. Since then, the percentage of emergency room patients who were transferred out of Junction City has decreased by 37%.

In July 2023, Stormont Vail also opened a $40 million campus in Manhattan with primary care and expanded specialty care, imaging services and a lab. As Ascension Via Christi already offers health services in the area, the move has helped keep Manhattan area patients in the community for specialty care.

“We have not finalized plans for what to include in our expansion in Emporia, but it is important to understand that patients are leaving Emporia now for services that could be provided locally,” said a Stormont Vail spokesperson.

In 2023, Stormont indicated that 50% of Lyon Co. residents left Emporia for outpatient surgery and more than 5,000 residents left for imaging studies elsewhere.

“We believe patients should have the option to receive care in their community close to home,” said Stormont officials.

As in Manhattan and Junction City, the health network said the opportunity exists within Emporia to serve the community in tandem with other organizations already in the area, such as Newman Regional Health, to ensure care is not disjointed.

Through connections and partnerships with local businesses and academic partnerships, Stormont said the medical facilities not only provide healthcare but also serve as training and educational locations for future providers in nursing, lab, imaging and more. The same result is possible in Emporia with its current framework. This could be done in a state-of-the-art facility that generates a significant community benefit and positive economic impact.

“We want to work together with the business and academic sectors, as well as other healthcare organizations such as Newman Regional Health, in developing future plans that provide the very best in healthcare to Lyon County,” Stormont Vail officials said.

Currently, the Emporia Stormont campus is run out of Newman Regional Health. The addition of a new facility would move the clinic out of the hospital so that it may expand to offer services not already offered in the area.

Newman Regional Health Director of Business Development Steven Bazan told KVOE that hospital leaders have met with Stormont Vail representatives. The initial conversation began in August. According to Bazan, the requested move would duplicate several profitable services including cardiology, catheterization and gastrointestinal labs, endoscopy and orthopecis.

Bazan said the move would undercut the community hospital model Newman uses to provide healthcare. However, plans could change as services have not been discussed since that initial August conversation.

According to Stormont, the move would invest $32 million in the area.

“We strongly oppose any action of the Commission to sign a Letter of Support for the City of Emporia Zoning Text Changes as noted on your Nov. 9, 2023, agenda under “Other Business,” Stormont officials told commissioners.

The Metropolitan Area Planning Commission will also discuss Newman’s proposed zoning code text changes at its Nov. 21 meeting.

