Some Blizzard Bash tickets already sold out as event nears

FILE - Blizzard Bash (April 2021)
(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 8:28 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Some tickets for Blizzard Bash in Topeka have already sold out for two days of the four-day event leaving those who wish to attend with few options.

The Stormont Vail Events Center has announced that individual general admissions tickets for Friday, Nov. 10, and Saturday, Nov. 11, to attend the Blizzard Bash Indoor Demolition Derby have sold out. Those who wish to attend can only do so with a Weekend Pit Pass, which still remains available.

Event officials noted that Blizzard Bash will return to the Capital City with a weekend full of smashing, crashing and bashing. The 4-day event includes 8 vehicle classes, more than 350 drivers and a $260,000 payout.

The Events Center indicated that pit passes are good for the whole weekend and include a general admissions ticket. Reserved seats would need to be purchased separately. There are no daily options for pit passes.

Events Center officials reminded attendees that concessions in Landon Arena, Ex Hall and Domer Arena are all now completely cashless. Guests will be required to make their purchase via debit card, credit card or mobile device. This ensures faster transactions and shorter wait times. The Box Office will continue to accept cash for ticket purchases.

The Events Center also reminded patrons of the clear bag policy to help ensure everyone’s safety. No purses or backpacks will be allowed unless they are see-through. Landon Arena also has a space available for nursing mothers at the SW concourse entrance. The Happy Basset Craft Beer Garden will also make an appearance on the northeast concourse.

Officials said weekend pit passes go for $110 while the Prairie Band Party Deck Tables go for $87 per seat, however, the entire table must be purchased. Those who cannot make it to the event in person can watch it live on DerbyNation.TV starting at $25.

More seasonal to end the week