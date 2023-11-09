Silver Lake’s Wende, McDaniel headed to MIAA

SILVER LAKE, Kan. (WIBW) - The two Eagle seniors will play different sports but they’ll soon know what that Washburn and Emporia State rivalry is like.

Avery Wende signed to play softball at Washburn while Makenzie McDaniel will basketball at Emporia State.

Wende had a 10-2 record with 58 streikoutds and a sparkling 1.44 era in 67 and two-thirds innings while being First Team All-Shawnee County and Mid-East League selections.

McDaniel is a three-sport athlete for the Eagles but averaged a near double-double last year. She was a Sports in Kansas Player of the Year finalist and many firs team selections.

They’re ecstatic to continue at the next level.

”I’m very excited to have a coach like her who’s going to push me in softball and in life,” Wende said. “I really enjoy her comments and seeing the belief she has in me and in Silver Lake softball and when I get to her program.”

“I’m really excited and this is a moment that I’ve obviously looking forward to forever and now that its official, I just feel really good about it and already anticipating next years challenge’s and adventures,” McDaniel said.

They also said it’s nice to get this out of the way.

“I’m glad that I just know where I’m going and it’s still pretty early in my senior year so it’s like I can relax and have fun,” Wende said.

“I feel very not relieved but just knowing that it’s more official that I have my home for next year and just being able to look forward to that and think about all of the things that are in my future,” McDaniel said.

