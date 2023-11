TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Our Kaw Valley Bank and Cable Dahmer Scholar Athlete of the Week is Washburn Rural’s Jaren Heim.

Heim is a football player for the Junior Blues, he’s a part of the Kay Club, team blues mentor and YoungLife. He’s undecided on where he’ll attend college but he plans on studying business while maintaining a 3.9 GPA.

