Santa Fe Trail’s Kaelee Washington signs dotted line with Kansas softball

CARBONDALE, Kan. (WIBW) - One of the best pitchers in the state made it official and signed with the Jayhawks.

Washington helped lead the Chargers to a runner-up finish the in the state tournament last year. She was the Sports in Kansas 3A Player of the Year and her sophomore year was the Pitcher of the Year.

Washington had 254 strikeouts in 112 innings while hitting .520 with 12 doubles, six triples and four homeruns. Not to mention she holds the school record for most hits, runs scored, strikeouts and strikeout percentage for a season and the career record for strikeouts.

”I’m so happy that I can finally call myself a Jayhawk,” Washington said. “She (Jennifer McFalls KU softball head coach) told me that they’re building their program and she pointed out that I have a good chance of getting a lot of innings in. I knew when I went on my visit, it just felt like home there and I loved the environment there, I loved the coaches and I just knew I wanted to spend my next four years there.”

As for her senior season, she and the team wants that state trophy.

“I know we can do it. We have all the athletes, the talent and I think if we continue to work hard, we’ll be able to do it,’ she said.

She also added her teammates and coach support is everything she needs and builds off of that which rubs off on her teammates.

Washington says she plans on studying Exercise Science.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.