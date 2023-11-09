Police seek those behind theft of lights supporting Israel from state building

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Law enforcement officials are searching for those behind the theft of lights meant to show support for Israel from a building housing state offices in the Capital City.

Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach says that the blue lights that had illuminated Memorial Hall at 120 SW 10th Ave. blue and white in a show of solidarity with Israel were recently stolen.

On Oct. 8, AG Kobach said the missing lights were discovered and on Nov. 9, he said the fixtures had since been replaced. Capitol Police do have footage of the theft and continue to investigate the crime.

“Whether the theft was an anti-Semitic action against Israel or merely petty theft, we will not tolerate it,” Kobach said. “We don’t tolerate broken glass. We don’t tolerate hate. We don’t tolerate petty theft. Kansas is a state where we follow the law, and we support Israel, too.”

Kobach noted that Memorial Hall is a state building in Topeka that houses the AG’s Office and the Kansas Secretary of State’s Office.

