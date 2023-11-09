Police seek those behind theft of lights supporting Israel from state building

FILE - Memorial Hall in Topeka is lit blue and white as a show of solidarity for Israel....
FILE - Memorial Hall in Topeka is lit blue and white as a show of solidarity for Israel. Attorney General Kris Kobach, whose offices are inside the building, requested the display.(Danedri Herbert / KS Attorney General's Office)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 12:04 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Law enforcement officials are searching for those behind the theft of lights meant to show support for Israel from a building housing state offices in the Capital City.

Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach says that the blue lights that had illuminated Memorial Hall at 120 SW 10th Ave. blue and white in a show of solidarity with Israel were recently stolen.

On Oct. 8, AG Kobach said the missing lights were discovered and on Nov. 9, he said the fixtures had since been replaced. Capitol Police do have footage of the theft and continue to investigate the crime.

“Whether the theft was an anti-Semitic action against Israel or merely petty theft, we will not tolerate it,” Kobach said. “We don’t tolerate broken glass. We don’t tolerate hate. We don’t tolerate petty theft. Kansas is a state where we follow the law, and we support Israel, too.”

Kobach noted that Memorial Hall is a state building in Topeka that houses the AG’s Office and the Kansas Secretary of State’s Office.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 3-vehicle collision on I-70 near Auburn Rd. forces eastbound traffic to a standstill on Nov....
3-vehicle collision causes major traffic jam on eastbound I-70 near Topeka
Election Results
2023 ELECTION RESULTS
Topeka Police attempt to identify two men who may have information about an Oct. 14, 2023,...
Police attempt to identify 2 who may have information about Abigail’s attack
FILE
Events to honor Veterans Day in Northeast Kansas in 2023
The most recent photo of Travis D. Munsell shared by Police on Nov. 7, 2023.
Man with multiple run-ins with police sought in connection to Topeka burglary

Latest News

Fahamu Pecou, “Parable of the Sower: Oya’s Dream,” 2023, courtesy of the artist.
Paintings by famous, contemporary Black artists acquired by Spencer Museum
FILE
$6.6 million awarded to economic opportunity projects around Kansas
Quinton Berggren, right, senior engineer with Kansas State University's Technology Development...
K-State technology institute kicks off product development seminar series
A woman was taken to a Topeka hospital after she was injured early Thursday after her car...
Woman injured after car strikes airborne deer that had been hit by another vehicle on K-4 highway in Jefferson County
Stormont Vail Health in Topeka says that it is extremely disappointed in the actions taken by...
Proposed regulation would bar Stormont Vail's hopes of expanded Emporia clinic