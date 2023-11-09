Paintings by famous, contemporary Black artists acquired by Spencer Museum

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Paintings by two famous contemporary Black artists have now been acquired and are in display for patrons of the Spencer Art Museum in Lawrence.

The University of Kansas announced on Thursday, Nov. 9, that its Spencer Museum of Art has acquired two new major works by artists Dread Scott and Fahamu Pecou. The paintings are currently on display at the museum as part of the exhibition “Black Writing,” which explores the power, politics and complexities of language in contemporary Black culture.

KU noted that the exhibition will remain open through Jan. 7 and was developed in partnership with the History of Black Writing and celebrates the 40th anniversary by bringing visual and literary arts together.

The University indicated that Pecou’s painting, titled “Parable of the Sower: Oya’s Dream,” was commissioned by the museum as part of its Common Work of Art program, a companion to the annual KU Common Book selection.

KU said the painting was inspired by Octavia Butler’s novel “Parable of the Sower,” and is part of Pecou’s “Trapademia: Lit” series. The series juxtaposes Black bodies with famous literary works by Black authors. The work is the first by Pecou to enter the museum’s collection and is a purchase made through the R. Charles and Mary Margaret Clevenger Fund.

According to KU, Pecou is set to give a lecture about creating the painting at 4 p.m. on Nov. 30, at the Spencer Museum After “Black Writing” closes in January, the work will remain on view in the museum’s Brosseau Learning Center through May 2024.

Meanwhile, the University said Scott’s painting, “I Wish I Knew How It Would Feel to Be Free,” is part of a series of art inspired by protest songs sung by Nina Simone to explore the enduring presence and effects of white supremacy and patriarchy in contemporary American culture.

“The artworks in ‘Black Writing’ have provided a rich depth of opportunity for dialogue and engagement with our campus and public communities. The paintings by Dread Scott and Fahamu Pecou express Black experience within the development of American history and narrative, and we are delighted to bring them into the Spencer’s collection,” said Saralyn Reece Hardy, Spencer Museum director.

KU noted that this is the first of Scott’s pieces to enter the museum and comes as a promised gift.

