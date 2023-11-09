No. 4 Emporia State holds off No. 1 Washburn in MIAA Tournament Semifinals

WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - For the third time this season the Turnpike Tussle has appeared on the calendar and No. 4 Emporia State gets the upper hand, defeating No. 1 Washburn 3-2 in the MIAA Tournament semifinals.

Hadlie Lowe scored the first goal for the Hornets in the 10th minute. Mackenzie Dimarco got the assist which tied the MIAA career scoring records with 167 points. Paige Putter scored with 19 seconds left in the first half as ESU lead 2-nill at the break.

Cair Paravel grad Hannah Woolery put the Hornets of 3-nill but Washburn stormed back with two goals from Jadyn Allen and Ana Maruzabal making it 3-2. The ‘Bods almost tied the match with their last shot hit off the cross bar with 20 seconds left in the match.

No. 4 Emporia State and No. 2 Central Missouri will face off for the second straight season in the MIAA Tournament championship on Saturday at 8 p.m. This is ESU’s third straight championship match as well.

